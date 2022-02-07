Welcome,
February 07, 2022, 02:45:39 PM
Short track speed skating.....madness
Author
Topic: Short track speed skating.....madness (Read 34 times)
Short track speed skating.....madness
Just watched around 7 or 8 races in a row, and in every one, at least 2 of the 5 starters have fallen, resulting in an official review!
Great to watch!
Re: Short track speed skating.....madness
There's a Turkish skater called "Furkan Akar"......
Depends how you say it!
Re: Short track speed skating.....madness
Haven't watched any this time but normally do try to catch some as it is mayhem
