February 07, 2022, 02:45:33 PM
Author Topic: Short track speed skating.....madness  (Read 32 times)
« on: Today at 01:09:10 PM »
Just watched around 7 or 8 races in a row, and in every one, at least 2 of the 5 starters have fallen, resulting in an official review!

Great to watch!  :alf:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:28 PM »
There's a Turkish skater called "Furkan Akar"......

Depends how you say it!  :alf:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:09:17 PM »
Haven't watched any this time but normally do try to catch some as it is mayhem
