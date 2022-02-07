Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2022, 07:30:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TREVOR KAVANAGH This is an energy crisis, Boris  stick solar panels  (Read 14 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 880


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:42:35 AM »
the sun dont shine - I've just said that on another thread. So agree with this article.

It's cash in the voter's pocket that wins votes not huge cost of living rises.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17565402/energy-crisis-boris-johnson-solar-panels/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 