February 07, 2022, 07:30:38 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
TREVOR KAVANAGH This is an energy crisis, Boris stick solar panels
Author
Topic: TREVOR KAVANAGH This is an energy crisis, Boris stick solar panels
headset
TREVOR KAVANAGH This is an energy crisis, Boris stick solar panels
the sun dont shine - I've just said that on another thread. So agree with this article.
It's cash in the voter's pocket that wins votes not huge cost of living rises.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17565402/energy-crisis-boris-johnson-solar-panels/
