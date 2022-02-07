Welcome,
February 07, 2022, 11:21:08 AM
SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
Topic: SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
headset
SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
Today
at 06:31:49 AM »
A bit out of order than attacking players and whilst you see worse on a Saturday night that often goes unpunished even when they are caught. You know rightly or wrongly that fella will do some bar work once he is up at court.
Some chew in Nottingham town center. They've always been a tad game and up for it Leicester.
Boro came unstuck against them once or I would say they done us, in all honesty, one time when they used to play at Filbert Street back in the day.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17564978/nottingham-forest-leicester-pitch-invader/
Itchy_ring
Re: SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
Today
at 10:36:19 AM »
Fat halfwit will be looking at a nice bit of jail time.
Few of their mob also managed to smash up a family pub, there's a video around of the staff wearing their aprons trying to stop them throwing tables and chairs at the windows
Winston
Re: SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
Today
at 10:38:10 AM »
I was listening to the radio and Leicester fans want Rodgers gone
The fans a twat!
