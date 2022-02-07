Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY
A bit out of order than attacking players and whilst you see worse on a Saturday night that often goes unpunished even when they are caught. You know rightly or wrongly that fella will do some bar work once he is up at court.

Some chew in Nottingham town center. They've always been a tad game and up for it Leicester.

Boro came unstuck against them once or I would say they done us, in all honesty, one time when they used to play at Filbert Street back in the day.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17564978/nottingham-forest-leicester-pitch-invader/
Fat halfwit will be looking at a nice bit of jail time.  

Few of their mob also managed to smash up a family pub, there's a video around of the staff wearing their aprons trying to stop them throwing tables and chairs at the windows  :wanker:
I was listening to the radio and Leicester fans want Rodgers gone 

The fans a twat!
