SOAPY BUBBLE AT LEICESTER CITY « on: Today at 06:31:49 AM »



Some chew in Nottingham town center. They've always been a tad game and up for it Leicester.



Boro came unstuck against them once or I would say they done us, in all honesty, one time when they used to play at Filbert Street back in the day.





