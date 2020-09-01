Welcome,
February 07, 2022, 02:45:20 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup (Read 243 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 781
Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:56:51 PM »
Not a bad draw that
Im sure tickets will sell out quickly at the Riverside
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 826
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:22 PM »
Deserve a home draw against a big side.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 759
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:55 PM »
Midweek game
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 310
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:03 PM »
Gerrrin! I've still got my Boro/Tottenham half&half scarf from 3 years ago so that'll save me a few quid.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
myboro
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:11 PM »
I think it is a great draw and am confident we will win.
I am over 50 and Boro have drawn me in again, I never learn
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 886
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:19:06 AM »
Great draw and both sides will be up for it. Spurs are desperately in need of some silverware and, or champions league this year. So Conte wont come up here halfhearted.
Depending on how many games go out live in midweek it might even make the Tv screens.
It should be a sellout Riverside crowd
Winston
Online
Posts: 781
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:21:17 AM »
Regardless of if its on TV it should be a sell out
Hopefully ticket information will be released soon on MFC
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 631
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:54:55 PM
Midweek game
Absolute disgrace having 5th round on a weekday, especially when the lazy spoilt prem league have just had a week off for no reason. Quality draw though.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 464
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:22:03 PM »
Hope it's a Tuesday or Wednesday in that case.
Winston
Online
Posts: 781
Re: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:27:38 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:22:03 PM
Hope it's a Tuesday or Wednesday in that case.
Currently its scheduled for Wednesday the 2nd of March 19:45
