February 07, 2022, 11:21:01 AM
Author Topic: Middlesbrough draw Tottenham at home in F.A. Cup  (Read 193 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 06:56:51 PM »
Not a bad draw that

Im sure tickets will sell out quickly at the Riverside
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:26:22 PM »
Deserve a home draw against a big side.


Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 PM »
Midweek game lost
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 PM »
Gerrrin! I've still got my Boro/Tottenham half&half scarf from 3 years ago so that'll save me a few quid.

                                                         
myboro
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 PM »
I think it is a great draw and am confident we will win.

I am over 50 and Boro have drawn me in again, I never learn  :ali:
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:19:06 AM »
Great draw and both sides will be up for it. Spurs are desperately in need of some silverware and, or champions league this year. So Conte wont come up here halfhearted.

Depending on how many games go out live in midweek it might even make the Tv screens.
 It should be a sellout Riverside crowd
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:21:17 AM »
Regardless of if its on TV it should be a sell out

Hopefully ticket information will be released soon on MFC
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:54:55 PM
Midweek game lost

Absolute disgrace having 5th round on a weekday, especially when the lazy spoilt prem league have just had a week off for no reason. Quality draw though.
