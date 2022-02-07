Welcome,
February 07, 2022, 12:07:14 AM
SPENCE
Author
Topic: SPENCE (Read 139 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 995
SPENCE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:54 PM »
Fuck me, what a goal.
Must have added £5mil to his price tag.
Or keep if we get promoted??
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 986
Re: SPENCE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:42 PM »
3 managers here virtually gave up on him , 1 even cited the fact he had "issues" after signing his new contract , not all of them can be wrong?
Let his price increase & take the cash , Isiah is better anyway
Logged
