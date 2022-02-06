Its bad news that for Derby themselves - they might still have interested parties
Ashley however would have been a safe pair of hands in charge of Derby - you at least know what you get with him - any other parties could turn out to be the next Mel Morris.
He might show some interest again once the Steve Gibson and, Wycombe stuff is sorted.
I will still be surprised if they go bust. It should be fun next week when we play them https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17560348/mike-ashley-withdraws-derby-county-bid/