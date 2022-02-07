Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2022, 07:30:32 AM
Author Topic: Mike Ashley withdraws his offer to buy Derby  (Read 172 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 04:02:10 PM »
Just need the others to follow suit now........hopefully the end is nigh for the cheating low life fuckers!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:20:54 PM »
They are looking fucked to be honest
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 PM »
Their administrators seem to be pretty shite from what I've read Added to Mel Morris being a dick not helping
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:49:04 AM »
Its bad news that for Derby themselves - they might still have interested parties

Ashley however would have been a safe pair of hands in charge of Derby - you at least know what you get with him - any other parties could turn out to be the next Mel Morris.

He might show some interest again once the Steve Gibson and, Wycombe stuff is sorted.

I will still be surprised if they go bust. It should be fun next week when we play them monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17560348/mike-ashley-withdraws-derby-county-bid/
