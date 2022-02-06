Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mike Ashley withdraws his offer to buy Derby  (Read 38 times)
« on: Today at 04:02:10 PM »
Just need the others to follow suit now........hopefully the end is nigh for the cheating low life fuckers!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:54 PM »
They are looking fucked to be honest
