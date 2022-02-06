Welcome,
February 10, 2022, 06:15:54 AM
TRUTH OF LIE
Author
Topic: TRUTH OF LIE
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 162
TRUTH OF LIE
February 06, 2022, 02:47:14 PM »
I invented skateboarding by putting the hard back of a Beano annual on to a old rollerskate and bombing it down the old (white bridge) many moons ago. 🤔x
headset
Posts: 4 938
Re: TRUTH OF LIE
February 07, 2022, 07:55:06 AM »
True
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 162
Re: TRUTH OF LIE
Today
at 04:30:50 AM »
I was telling
The TRUTH
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 162
Re: TRUTH OF LIE
Today
at 04:43:23 AM »
Next one
I once met a girl in the Bongo who told me I was the spitting double of George Cloony,so we had a smooch...to mr Loverman (Shabba Ranks)then I took her home to Yarm an bummed her. 🤔
