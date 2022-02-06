Welcome,
February 06, 2022, 05:00:45 PM
TRUTH OF LIE
Topic: TRUTH OF LIE
Bob_Ender
TRUTH OF LIE
I invented skateboarding by putting the hard back of a Beano annual on to a old rollerskate and bombing it down the old (white bridge) many moons ago. 🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
