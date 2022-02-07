Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2022, 07:30:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Little boy trapped in 32 metre deep well in Morocco  (Read 88 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 399


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:45:15 AM »
was rescued but died shortly afterwards!

Such a shame!

RIP liittle feller!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 759


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 AM »
Horrible souey
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 880


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:43 AM »
Yes i read about that - such a shame after all that work they put into trying to get him out safely
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 