Levi Bellfield confesses to the murders of lin and megan Russell « on: Today at 11:36:17 AM » Michael Stone has been in jail for 26 years after being convicted of these murders, but has always claimed innocence!



If Bellfield is telling the truth, then when Stone is released, he should be given massive compensation for this miscarriage of justice! Unfortunately this isn't America, so he'll probably only get a fraction of what the USA would have paid!



According to Sky news, he has given details only the killer would know!