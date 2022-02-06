Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro should apply to host the winter olympics  (Read 136 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:15:21 PM »
China has just spent an inordinate amount of cash to produce an unquantified amount of artificial snow so the games could go ahead!

R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!

We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.

People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!

Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun)

.....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun! :alf:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:12 AM »
I used to go polly bagging up Eston hills, including Wilton golf course. Loads of broken bones, the general hospital did some business with us lads back in the day. monkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:57:45 AM »
I've heard of lolly gagging (blazing saddles) but not Polly bagging,I haven't got  google so will ya tell me 🤔
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:11:44 AM »
I hope polly bagging refers to using a polythene bag as a sledge and has nothing to do with fucking parrots.
I know where you live
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:17:21 AM »
I never thought of that, wheres matty when you need him :alf:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:23 PM »
Poly-bagging downhill, Yearby Bank, slalom, Saltburn Bank! And of course a"two-man" version of both if your Dad works at ICI!
