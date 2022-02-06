China has just spent an inordinate amount of cash to produce an unquantified amount of artificial snow so the games could go ahead!
R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!
We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.
People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!
Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun)
.....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun!