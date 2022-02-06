Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro should apply to host the winter olympics  (Read 60 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:15:21 PM »
China has just spent an inordinate amount of cash to produce an unquantified amount of artificial snow so the games could go ahead!

R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!

We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.

People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!

Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun)

.....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun! :alf:
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:12 AM »
I used to go polly bagging up Eston hills, including Wilton golf course. Loads of broken bones, the general hospital did some business with us lads back in the day. monkey
Logged
