February 05, 2022, 09:44:15 PM
Boro should apply to host the winter olympics
Today at 09:15:21 PM
China has just spent an inordinate amount of cash to produce an unquantified amount of artificial snow so the games could go ahead!

R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!

We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.

People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!

Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun)

.....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun! :alf:
