Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 396





Posts: 396 Boro should apply to host the winter olympics « on: Today at 09:15:21 PM »



R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!



We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.



People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!



Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun)



.....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun! China has just spent an inordinate amount of cash to produce an unquantified amount of artificial snow so the games could go ahead!R&C council should pursue "sub zero" for the £250k they snaffled from the public purse and buy a snow machine from Argos!We could then cover Eston hills for the downhill ski-ing/slalom etc.People seem to want to convert Redcar boating lake into an ice rink during winter so thats ice dancing/skating/curling sorted!Grangetown could be covered in snow for the biathalon (where you ski....but need a gun).....and the bongo could be the team hotel......where no sports happen but you probably still need a gun! Logged