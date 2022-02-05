Welcome,
February 05, 2022
The mackems seem to be pro Boro after last nights match
Author
Topic: The mackems seem to be pro Boro after last nights match (Read 56 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 395
The mackems seem to be pro Boro after last nights match
«
on:
Today
at 03:56:04 PM »
Although I think all but a few are really pro Paddy and Dunc....
https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/man-utd-v-the-mutants-kick-off-2000-itv-1.1571255/
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 120
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: The mackems seem to be pro Boro after last nights match
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:01:40 PM »
An irrelevant club with a shite mob.
Getting done by Donny at home. The wheels are off again.
