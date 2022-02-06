Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 06, 2022, 12:39:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rooney grounded by Colleen
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rooney grounded by Colleen (Read 200 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 626
Rooney grounded by Colleen
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:41 PM »
No more old or young slappers for Wayne
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10478681/Wayne-Rooney-banned-going-wife-Coleen-wants-chaperoned.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1644072104
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 757
Re: Rooney grounded by Colleen
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:56 PM »
Wrong log in
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 626
Re: Rooney grounded by Colleen
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:41:19 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 04:08:56 PM
Wrong log in
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 757
Re: Rooney grounded by Colleen
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:16:22 AM »
You didnt use your headset account
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 626
Re: Rooney grounded by Colleen
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:54:23 AM »
Definitely not me! We do seem to read a lot of the same crap and me amused by it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...