February 05, 2022, 12:32:04 PM
Author Topic: Rio crying on Twitter about the goal  (Read 86 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 09:32:43 AM »
Quality, cry some more you cheating twat 
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:57 AM »
The ITV pundits doing last nights match, had a massive bleat about "controvertial goal"!  They continued to draw the incident out for quite some time!

Then they were informed that the "accidental handball" rule was withdrawn at the end of last season, and the new rule says goals scored from accidental handball are allowed as long as the scorer isnt the handball offender!  VAR looked at it and gave it the OK!
 This means our equaliser WASN'T controvertial at all!

Then in the post match analysis they were back saying it was controvertial.

Is it a credential to be a ITV pundit that you have to be able to talk shite?
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:31 AM »
Yes

To be honest I was waiting for it to be disallowed, it just looked handball. All the more sweeter when he pointed to the centre circle :homer:
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:17:32 AM »
Lee Dixon to be fair, didnt mention it more than maybe a million times
