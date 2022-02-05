Welcome,
February 05, 2022, 12:31:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rio crying on Twitter about the goal
Author
Topic: Rio crying on Twitter about the goal (Read 84 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 623
Rio crying on Twitter about the goal
Today
at 09:32:43 AM »
Quality, cry some more you cheating twat
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 394
Re: Rio crying on Twitter about the goal
Today
at 10:55:57 AM »
The ITV pundits doing last nights match, had a massive bleat about "controvertial goal"! They continued to draw the incident out for quite some time!
Then they were informed that the "accidental handball" rule was withdrawn at the end of last season, and the new rule says goals scored from accidental handball are allowed as long as the scorer isnt the handball offender! VAR looked at it and gave it the OK!
This means our equaliser WASN'T controvertial at all!
Then in the post match analysis they were back saying it was controvertial.
Is it a credential to be a ITV pundit that you have to be able to talk shite?
Robbso
Posts: 15 751
Re: Rio crying on Twitter about the goal
Today
at 11:12:31 AM »
Yes
To be honest I was waiting for it to be disallowed, it just looked handball. All the more sweeter when he pointed to the centre circle
Winston
Posts: 774
Re: Rio crying on Twitter about the goal
Today
at 11:17:32 AM »
Lee Dixon to be fair, didnt mention it more than maybe a million times
