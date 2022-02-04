calamity

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 04, 2022, 07:52:01 PM

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220



Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding



This government is sick. Not even funny anymore

Problem is Bob they're all at it. Look at the constant scandals linked to the Labour controlled council in Middlesbrough.



Seems honest politicians are a rarer breed than Red Raw posters. Problem is Bob they're all at it. Look at the constant scandals linked to the Labour controlled council in Middlesbrough.Seems honest politicians are a rarer breed than Red Raw posters.