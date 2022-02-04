Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2022, 11:20:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Take the time to read this  (Read 356 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 438



View Profile
« on: February 04, 2022, 07:52:01 PM »
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220

Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding

This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 826


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2022, 08:52:39 PM »
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 759


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 04, 2022, 09:01:43 PM »
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 05, 2022, 03:12:48 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 04, 2022, 08:52:39 PM
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113

Ohand Ben the EX Labour was well before this, please comment on opening post
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 05, 2022, 03:18:52 AM »
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 438



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 05, 2022, 09:53:43 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 04, 2022, 09:01:43 PM
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.

 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 438



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 05, 2022, 09:54:18 AM »
Quote from: myboro on February 05, 2022, 03:18:52 AM
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup  lost

I withdraw, madam
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 476

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:13:13 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 04, 2022, 07:52:01 PM
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220

Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding

This government is sick. Not even funny anymore

Problem is Bob they're all at it. Look at the constant scandals linked to the Labour controlled council in Middlesbrough.

Seems honest politicians are a rarer breed than Red Raw posters.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 780


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:28:36 AM »
Its not like its a surprise or that nobody knew Boris lies

So what that says about Labour I do not know. And Im a socialist commie  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 