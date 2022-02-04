Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 07, 2022, 11:20:55 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Take the time to read this
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Take the time to read this (Read 356 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 438
Take the time to read this
«
on:
February 04, 2022, 07:52:01 PM »
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220
Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding
This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 826
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #1 on:
February 04, 2022, 08:52:39 PM »
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 759
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #2 on:
February 04, 2022, 09:01:43 PM »
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #3 on:
February 05, 2022, 03:12:48 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 04, 2022, 08:52:39 PM
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Ohand Ben the EX Labour was well before this, please comment on opening post
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #4 on:
February 05, 2022, 03:18:52 AM »
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 438
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #5 on:
February 05, 2022, 09:53:43 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 04, 2022, 09:01:43 PM
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 438
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #6 on:
February 05, 2022, 09:54:18 AM »
Quote from: myboro on February 05, 2022, 03:18:52 AM
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup
I withdraw, madam
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 476
Crabamity
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:13:13 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 04, 2022, 07:52:01 PM
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220
Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding
This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Problem is Bob they're all at it. Look at the constant scandals linked to the Labour controlled council in Middlesbrough.
Seems honest politicians are a rarer breed than Red Raw posters.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 780
Re: Take the time to read this
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:28:36 AM »
Its not like its a surprise or that nobody knew Boris lies
So what that says about Labour I do not know. And Im a socialist commie
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...