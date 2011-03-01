Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
Take the time to read this
Topic: Take the time to read this
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 437
Take the time to read this
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220
Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding
This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 824
Re: Take the time to read this
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 750
Re: Take the time to read this
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
myboro
Posts: 996
Re: Take the time to read this
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 08:52:39 PM
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Ohand Ben the EX Labour was well before this, please comment on opening post
myboro
Posts: 996
Re: Take the time to read this
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 437
Re: Take the time to read this
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:01:43 PM
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 437
Re: Take the time to read this
Quote from: myboro on
Today
at 03:18:52 AM
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup
I withdraw, madam
