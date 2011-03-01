Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Take the time to read this  (Read 172 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 PM »
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220

Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding

This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 PM »
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM »
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.
myboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:12:48 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:52:39 PM
Lord Ahmed: Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-60260113

Ohand Ben the EX Labour was well before this, please comment on opening post
myboro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:18:52 AM »
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup  lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:53:43 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM
Quite rightly Ben. No one is defending him.

 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:54:18 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 03:18:52 AM
Fuck that Bob, Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup  lost

I withdraw, madam
