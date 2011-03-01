Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 04, 2022, 08:30:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Take the time to read this  (Read 24 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 433



View Profile
« on: Today at 07:52:01 PM »
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220

Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding

This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 