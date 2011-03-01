Welcome,
February 04, 2022, 08:30:48 PM
Take the time to read this
Topic: Take the time to read this (Read 24 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 433
Take the time to read this
«
on:
Today
at 07:52:01 PM »
And then Tories will say Labour are as bad
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220
Six, hundred, and twenty, million, pounds with no competitive bidding
This government is sick. Not even funny anymore
