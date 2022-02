Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 17 437







Posts: 17 437 Re: Tonights gambling « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:56:01 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 05:53:49 PM

Matt crooks 1st goal 20/1, & the most rewarding bet of the season , Big matt anytime at 8's, just hope we do ourselves justice win or lose

Thank you. Thought that was nice, I like the lad a lot. Got 11/2, but thatís ok. I also whupped the family at poker so allís good Thank you. Thought that was nice, I like the lad a lot. Got 11/2, but thatís ok. I also whupped the family at poker so allís good Logged