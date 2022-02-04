headset

Re: Tonights gambling « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:30 PM » Folarin Balogun, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Man Utd v Middlesbrough £2.50@200/1



Dael Fry anytime scorer £2.50@45/1



Paddy McNair anytime scorer £2.50@9/1



Marcus Tavernier anytime scorer £2.50@19/2.





Man Utd put a strong team out they want the win but so does Chris Wilder putting our best team out IMO.



CMON BORO LETS GO FOR IT