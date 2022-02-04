Welcome,
February 04, 2022, 08:30:48 PM
Tonights gambling
Topic: Tonights gambling
Gingerpig
Posts: 984
Tonights gambling
Today
at 05:53:49 PM »
Matt crooks 1st goal 20/1, & the most rewarding bet of the season , Big matt anytime at 8's, just hope we do ourselves justice win or lose
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 4 862
Re: Tonights gambling
Today
at 08:12:30 PM »
Folarin Balogun, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Man Utd v Middlesbrough £2.50@200/1
Dael Fry anytime scorer £2.50@45/1
Paddy McNair anytime scorer £2.50@9/1
Marcus Tavernier anytime scorer £2.50@19/2.
Man Utd put a strong team out they want the win but so does Chris Wilder putting our best team out IMO.
CMON BORO LETS GO FOR IT
