Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 04, 2022, 08:30:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tonights gambling  (Read 43 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 984


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:53:49 PM »
Matt crooks 1st goal 20/1, & the most rewarding bet of the season , Big matt anytime at 8's,  just hope we do ourselves justice win or lose  :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 862


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:30 PM »
Folarin Balogun, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Man Utd v Middlesbrough £2.50@200/1

Dael Fry anytime scorer £2.50@45/1

Paddy McNair anytime scorer £2.50@9/1

Marcus Tavernier anytime scorer £2.50@19/2.


Man Utd put a strong team out they want the win but so does Chris Wilder putting our best team out IMO.

CMON BORO LETS GO FOR IT
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 