Author Topic: Holme House Nonce spent his last Christmas choking on food as he battled  (Read 35 times)
« on: Today at 01:36:14 PM »
cancer - good for him the cunt

The best bit is some 'woke' fucker has said he shouldn't be chained by the wrist when he visited the hospital due to his age and condition.

That's how soft we are now as a country through these soft 'woke' fuckers meddling in anything and everything.

It wouldn't have been wrong had they taken him to hospital with chains around his neck if you wanted my opinion.

He lost any human rights in my eyes when turned nonce and was jailed.

Broken Britain and its woke laws .FFS

at least the fucker is dead now and what family visit a nonce


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/holme-house-sex-offender-spent-22969402
