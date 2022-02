Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 619





Posts: 3 619 Re: Graham Thorpe has followed Chris Silverwood through Englands exit door « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:09 PM » Was listening to something earlier in the week when Giles got the boot, basically saying all this is just cosmetic as cricket had sold it's soul to the white ball for . Made some very good points but not sure how the other countries manage to balance the 2 forms better than we do Logged