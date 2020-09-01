Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 04, 2022, 06:29:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine  (Read 197 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 861


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:52:58 AM »
Interesting article on the energy crisis and how it may have first started and possible solutions.

an article in the mail... All a bit above my station as such however he does state the below.

Britains energy problems can largely be traced back to then Energy Secretary Ed Milibands Climate Change Act of 2008.




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10474649/ROSS-CLARK-analyses-state-Britains-energy-reserves-face-soaring-bills.html#comments
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 473

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:30:33 AM »
The green lobby (quite literally since his wife is their champion) have Boris by the balls and are pursuing these ludicrous, economically suicidal policies.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 621


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:04 AM »
Our whole energy policy is a joke and plenty of people have been saying that on left and right for years.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 830

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM »
Open the mines , go back to open fires  :like:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 987


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:38 PM »
What is happening now is a classic example of what was forewarned.

As Russia is potentially going to war, we (western nations) are snooker as most are totally reliant on thier gas for energy.
The talk of sactions is completely laughable.

Steel is also a commodity that should not be imported.

Get back in the north sea and getting drilling again, before we are totally fucked.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 333


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:42:38 PM »
Only in The Mail, lack of coal is all Ed Millibands fault!
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 309

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:48:00 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:46:38 PM
What is happening now is a classic example of what was forewarned.

As Russia is potentially going to war, we (western nations) are snooker as most are totally reliant on thier gas for energy.
The talk of sactions is completely laughable.

Steel is also a commodity that should not be imported.

Get back in the north sea and getting drilling again, before we are totally fucked.

We don't even need to go that far out when the same product is right beneath our feet - literally, if you live in North Yorks!
The problem is we've got a Liberal loon as a PM who thinks pandering to the tiny but shouty Green maniacs will make him popular with these anarchist cretins.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 