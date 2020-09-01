What is happening now is a classic example of what was forewarned.



As Russia is potentially going to war, we (western nations) are snooker as most are totally reliant on thier gas for energy.

The talk of sactions is completely laughable.



Steel is also a commodity that should not be imported.



Get back in the north sea and getting drilling again, before we are totally fucked.



We don't even need to go that far out when the same product is right beneath our feet - literally, if you live in North Yorks!The problem is we've got a Liberal loon as a PM who thinks pandering to the tiny but shouty Green maniacs will make him popular with these anarchist cretins.