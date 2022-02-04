Welcome,
February 04, 2022, 01:59:34 PM
Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
Author
Topic: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
headset
Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
Interesting article on the energy crisis and how it may have first started and possible solutions.
an article in the mail... All a bit above my station as such however he does state the below.
Britains energy problems can largely be traced back to then Energy Secretary Ed Milibands Climate Change Act of 2008.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10474649/ROSS-CLARK-analyses-state-Britains-energy-reserves-face-soaring-bills.html#comments
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
The green lobby (quite literally since his wife is their champion) have Boris by the balls and are pursuing these ludicrous, economically suicidal policies.
Itchy_ring
Re: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
Our whole energy policy is a joke and plenty of people have been saying that on left and right for years.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
Open the mines , go back to open fires
kippers
Re: Why pay billions to import all of this energy when we are sitting on a goldmine
What is happening now is a classic example of what was forewarned.
As Russia is potentially going to war, we (western nations) are snooker as most are totally reliant on thier gas for energy.
The talk of sactions is completely laughable.
Steel is also a commodity that should not be imported.
Get back in the north sea and getting drilling again, before we are totally fucked.
