an article in the mail... All a bit above my station as such however he does state the below.



Britainís energy problems can largely be traced back to then Energy Secretary Ed Milibandís Climate Change Act of 2008.









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10474649/ROSS-CLARK-analyses-state-Britains-energy-reserves-face-soaring-bills.html#comments