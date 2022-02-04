Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2022, 09:14:31 AM
Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
headset
February 04, 2022, 06:58:00 AM
and calls for urgent mediation.


The Derby County sarga rumbles on the - article on the sky sports website about it all.


I still think all will be resolved as appose to them going bust.


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12531316/derby-county-efl-says-middlesbrough-and-wycombe-legal-claims-are-football-debts-and-calls-f
Itchy_ring
February 04, 2022, 08:48:11 AM
That'll having frothing even more 
headset
February 04, 2022, 12:37:52 PM
Agreed - whilst I think they will be ok long-term - I'm hoping it is still all in the melting pot when they visit us on the 12th.

It will make for a better laugh & atmosphere listening to them singing shite about Gibson all match whilst full of fuck
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
February 05, 2022, 09:59:51 AM
Well get some money out of this. Derby are an attractive prospect and any potential buyer would probably hoy a few million extra in for Gibbo to spend on boxes of midget gems, or whatever he likes.
headset
Yesterday at 07:57:57 AM
That's true bob - whoever made up the figure of 40 million and then leaked it to the media is one cheeky bugger thats the person that's got the Derby lot jumping about like kids.

He is the mischief maker in all this.
calamity
Yesterday at 09:08:59 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 05, 2022, 09:59:51 AM
Well get some money out of this. Derby are an attractive prospect and any potential buyer would probably hoy a few million extra in for Gibbo to spend on boxes of midget gems, or whatever he likes.

Probably a few sympathetic fixtures and fittings for his palatial mansion, after he's bought himself a 12 pack of kestrel super.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 12:22:40 PM
TBH, I'm not comfortable about this
Pigeon droppings
Yesterday at 04:30:48 PM
If Boro/Gibbo is a good way through pursuing a legal case against Derby......a case which he looks like he's going to win, and has got the EFL indicating his claim has merit..........why would he suddenly drop it and go back to square 1 to pursue MM instead of Derby?

Makes no sense!
Winston
Yesterday at 04:56:13 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:22:40 PM
TBH, I'm not comfortable about this

Yeah, I agree
Robbso
Yesterday at 05:03:38 PM
I thought it was just me. I dont like Derby but wouldnt like to think we played a part in them going out of existence. I remember our own brush with it.
Pigeon droppings
Yesterday at 05:15:29 PM
Big difference between us and them!

We put ourselves in the cack purely with bad financial decisions.......they put themselves in the cack through bad financial decisions........AND CHEATING!

.......and cheats shouldn't prosper!
Robbso
Yesterday at 05:22:07 PM
The fans didnt.
Pigeon droppings
Yesterday at 05:37:08 PM
When it happened to us in 86.....how many other clubs offered to help us out?

Pools were our lifeline....no one else!

Derby are bleating about being a "founder member"........what they are actially asking for is preferential treatment!  Other clubs have gone to the wall and didn't get help from the EFL or any other footballing body!

Anything along the lines of preferential treatment would be classed as illegal and immoral.

Boro searched and searched and searched  and eventually a consortium led by Gibbo took the reins!

Derby need to try to do the same.

If their fans have to suffer then so be it!!

I have no qualms about watching Derby go under!  If they do, they deserved it.....if they survive then it was meant to be!
John Theone
Yesterday at 06:58:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:22:40 PM
TBH, I'm not comfortable about this

Because you are a snowflake softy liberal.....

 BLM
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Yesterday at 07:23:09 PM
Let's not forget these useless wankers took Sunderland's record lowest ever Premier League points total from them. Thus denying the rest of the World knowing how utterly shite that club and it's completely deluded fans are. So, not only would I let the me duck cunts perish, I'd ban football in Derbyshire. Period
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Yesterday at 08:22:04 PM
Next week every Boro fan* should wear a Mick Philpott mask. One of those paper thin masks with elastic round the back. Probably made in fucking China.

*Not Rob, for obvious reasons.
Robbso
Yesterday at 08:39:23 PM
FFS monkey monkey
headset
Today at 07:46:50 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 08:22:04 PM
Next week every Boro fan* should wear a Mick Philpott mask. One of those paper thin masks with elastic round the back. Probably made in fucking China.

*Not Rob, for obvious reasons.


class monkey
headset
Today at 07:48:18 AM
A further update from Mike Ashely on the derby matter.


I think he will get them in the end - its not a given but i would go with him coming up with the goods probably in a last-minute deal


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12535709/derby-county-mike-ashley-fully-committed-to-buying-championship-club-but-frustrated-by-delay
