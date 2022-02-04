Pigeon droppings

Re: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:37:08 PM » When it happened to us in 86.....how many other clubs offered to help us out?



Pools were our lifeline....no one else!



Derby are bleating about being a "founder member"........what they are actially asking for is preferential treatment! Other clubs have gone to the wall and didn't get help from the EFL or any other footballing body!



Anything along the lines of preferential treatment would be classed as illegal and immoral.



Boro searched and searched and searched and eventually a consortium led by Gibbo took the reins!



Derby need to try to do the same.



If their fans have to suffer then so be it!!



I have no qualms about watching Derby go under! If they do, they deserved it.....if they survive then it was meant to be!