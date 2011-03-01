Welcome,
Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
Author
Topic: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts (Read 187 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 873
Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:58:00 AM »
and calls for urgent mediation.
The Derby County sarga rumbles on the - article on the sky sports website about it all.
I still think all will be resolved as appose to them going bust.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12531316/derby-county-efl-says-middlesbrough-and-wycombe-legal-claims-are-football-debts-and-calls-f
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 623
Re: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:11 AM »
That'll having frothing even more
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 873
Re: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:37:52 PM »
Agreed - whilst I think they will be ok long-term - I'm hoping it is still all in the melting pot when they visit us on the 12th.
It will make for a better laugh & atmosphere listening to them singing shite about Gibson all match whilst full of fuck
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 437
Re: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:59:51 AM »
Well get some money out of this. Derby are an attractive prospect and any potential buyer would probably hoy a few million extra in for Gibbo to spend on boxes of midget gems, or whatever he likes.
