Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 05, 2022, 10:25:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Derby County: EFL says Middlesbrough and Wycombe legal claims are football debts  (Read 187 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 873


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 AM »
and calls for urgent mediation.


The Derby County sarga rumbles on the - article on the sky sports website about it all.


I still think all will be resolved as appose to them going bust.


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12531316/derby-county-efl-says-middlesbrough-and-wycombe-legal-claims-are-football-debts-and-calls-f
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 623


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:48:11 AM »
That'll having frothing even more 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 873


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:37:52 PM »
Agreed - whilst I think they will be ok long-term - I'm hoping it is still all in the melting pot when they visit us on the 12th.

It will make for a better laugh & atmosphere listening to them singing shite about Gibson all match whilst full of fuck
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 437



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »
Well get some money out of this. Derby are an attractive prospect and any potential buyer would probably hoy a few million extra in for Gibbo to spend on boxes of midget gems, or whatever he likes.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 