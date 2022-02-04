Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 119Fred West ruined my wife Goodwillie « on: Yesterday at 05:16:17 PM » Turns out the Badwillie rapey cunt will not ending up playing for Raith. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 743 Re: Goodwillie « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 PM » Probably signed Greenwood on loan. Logged

headset

Posts: 4 850 Re: Goodwillie « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:32 AM » Strange decision to sign him on the books in the first place.



didn't some clubs enquire about taking Adam Johnson on - so the is other cranks running football clubs. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 331 Re: Goodwillie « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:36:47 AM » I lived in Preston for quite a few years and still have lots of friends there. Quite a number of fans are boycotting over the signing of Ched Evans. Logged