February 04, 2022, 11:27:25 AM
Goodwillie
Author
Topic: Goodwillie (Read 117 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 119
Fred West ruined my wife
Goodwillie
Yesterday
at 05:16:17 PM »
Turns out the Badwillie rapey cunt will not ending up playing for Raith.
Robbso
Posts: 15 743
Re: Goodwillie
Yesterday
at 06:19:23 PM »
Probably signed Greenwood on loan.
headset
Posts: 4 850
Re: Goodwillie
Today
at 07:10:32 AM »
Strange decision to sign him on the books in the first place.
didn't some clubs enquire about taking Adam Johnson on - so the is other cranks running football clubs.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 331
Re: Goodwillie
Today
at 07:36:47 AM »
I lived in Preston for quite a few years and still have lots of friends there. Quite a number of fans are boycotting over the signing of Ched Evans.
Bernie
Posts: 7 460
Re: Goodwillie
Today
at 10:35:07 AM »
The odd thing is Goodwillie had been playing for Clyde for the last few seasons without any great fuss about it.
