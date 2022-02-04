Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Goodwillie  (Read 117 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
« on: Yesterday at 05:16:17 PM »
Turns out the Badwillie rapey cunt will not ending up playing for Raith.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 PM »
Probably signed Greenwood on loan.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:32 AM »
Strange decision to sign him on the books in the first place.

didn't some clubs enquire about taking Adam Johnson on - so the is other cranks running football clubs.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:36:47 AM »
I lived in Preston for quite a few years and still have lots of friends there. Quite a number of fans are boycotting over the signing of Ched Evans.
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:07 AM »
The odd thing is Goodwillie had been playing for Clyde for the last few seasons without any great fuss about it.
