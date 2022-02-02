Welcome,
February 03, 2022, 10:42:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
Author
Topic: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery (Read 159 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 616
I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
on:
Today
at 04:51:00 PM »
But got to say her and her sisters are pretty fit
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 837
Re: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:15:23 PM »
I'd rattle them both - I don't mind a decent arse on a lass, but these celebs take it to another level looking for the wine glass look a bit to much in the arse department if was going to be picky -i would still bang them which is the main thing
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 431
Re: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:26:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 04:51:00 PM
But got to say her and her sisters are pretty fit
That would look cracking with a MASSIVE ginger bush
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 603
Re: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:35:50 PM »
Bloody awful
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 827
Superstar
Re: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:35:04 PM »
Horrendous
Fat arsed bike
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 616
Re: I know Kim K has had the odd surgery
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:25:18 PM »
Like a bit of meat on the bone and wasn't planning on marrying her
Logged
