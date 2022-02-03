Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ISIS leader blows up himself and his whole family in US special forces raid on  (Read 37 times)
« on: Today at 03:56:12 PM »
his Syrian bolthole - the shit house only went and blew his own family up at the same time.

One less sick fucker for the world to worry about.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17532920/isis-leader-the-professor-killed-by-us-special-ops/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:22 PM »
Shows the mentality of the sick fuckers, killing their own family  :wanker: 
