February 03, 2022, 05:02:42 PM
ISIS leader blows up himself and his whole family in US special forces raid on
Topic: ISIS leader blows up himself and his whole family in US special forces raid on (Read 37 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 835
ISIS leader blows up himself and his whole family in US special forces raid on
Today
at 03:56:12 PM »
his Syrian bolthole - the shit house only went and blew his own family up at the same time.
One less sick fucker for the world to worry about.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17532920/isis-leader-the-professor-killed-by-us-special-ops/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 615
Re: ISIS leader blows up himself and his whole family in US special forces raid on
Today
at 04:32:22 PM »
Shows the mentality of the sick fuckers, killing their own family
Logged
