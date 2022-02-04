headset

Offline



Posts: 4 862





Posts: 4 862 Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave « on: Yesterday at 03:41:29 PM » - it goes on in every down-to-earth workplace.



It is changing by the day, not for the better, I would say.



Lok at us Boro fans and, I would guess the fly me lot we called mark burke 'sooty' although i think they forget that at times.



It wasn't said in a racist hateful manner for example



I think the old man has spotted a chance of a few quid here after getting paid off or he would have tried to cash in earlier if it bothered him that much.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10472695/Plumber-69-awarded-25-000-bosses-dubbed-Half-dead-Dave-firms-oldest-worker.ht a cracking nickname if you ask me- it goes on in every down-to-earth workplace.It is changing by the day, not for the better, I would say.Lok at us Boro fans and, I would guess the fly me lot we called mark burke 'sooty' although i think they forget that at times.It wasn't said in a racist hateful manner for exampleI think the old man has spotted a chance of a few quid here after getting paid off or he would have tried to cash in earlier if it bothered him that much. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:46:51 PM by headset » Logged