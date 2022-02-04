Welcome,
February 04, 2022, 06:29:12 PM
Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
Author
Topic: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave (Read 259 times)
headset
Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:29 PM »
a cracking nickname if you ask me
- it goes on in every down-to-earth workplace.
It is changing by the day, not for the better, I would say.
Lok at us Boro fans and, I would guess the fly me lot we called mark burke 'sooty' although i think they forget that at times.
It wasn't said in a racist hateful manner for example
I think the old man has spotted a chance of a few quid here after getting paid off or he would have tried to cash in earlier if it bothered him that much.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10472695/Plumber-69-awarded-25-000-bosses-dubbed-Half-dead-Dave-firms-oldest-worker.ht
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 03:46:51 PM by headset
»
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:58:03 PM »
Sooty and Sweep life matters
Logged
Itchy_ring
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:51 PM »
World of work is a mess, thanks to some of these rediculous decisions on discrimination
As long as its not malicious / bullying then shouldn't be getting taken to tribunal
Logged
kippers
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:13 PM »
Who works till 69 ffs
Logged
Gingerpig
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:58 PM »
All about being a victim with these people , worked with loads of dodgy nicknames over the yrs , most lads laughed & said " fuck off " ......& called me worse , getting dafter by the day & the pc fuckers ticking boxes
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
38red
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:11 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 11:08:58 PM
All about being a victim with these people , worked with loads of dodgy nicknames over the yrs , most lads laughed & said " fuck off " ......& called me worse , getting dafter by the day & the pc fuckers ticking boxes
Do they call you Gingerpig? You could sue them twice.
Logged
Minge
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:34:01 PM »
Weve a skinny old boy who cleans up, sweeps up etc .
We call him Belsen
Logged
kippers
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:41:27 PM »
Logged
Robbso
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:08:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:34:01 PM
Weve a skinny old boy who cleans up, sweeps up etc .
We call him Belsen
And you know it hurts my feelings
Logged
Itchy_ring
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:08:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:34:01 PM
Weve a skinny old boy who cleans up, sweeps up etc .
We call him Belsen
And you know it hurts my feelings
You still not been promoted off that broom!
Best one I've seen in last 24 hours - Foreskin as he disapears when things get hard
Logged
Robbso
Re: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:33:01 PM »
Mate of mine worked with a lad at smiths dock called piss flap cos of an uncanny resemblance to one on a scar on his forehead
Still on the broom, soft one now though not one with those horrible hard bristles
Logged
