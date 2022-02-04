Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave  (Read 223 times)
a cracking nickname if you ask me monkey - it goes on in every down-to-earth workplace.

It is changing by the day, not for the better, I would say.

Lok at us Boro fans and, I would guess the fly me lot we called mark burke 'sooty' although i think they forget that at times.

It wasn't said in a racist hateful manner for example

I think the old man has spotted a chance of a few quid here after getting paid off or he would have tried to cash in earlier if it bothered him that much.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10472695/Plumber-69-awarded-25-000-bosses-dubbed-Half-dead-Dave-firms-oldest-worker.ht
Sooty and Sweep life matters  BLM
World of work is a mess, thanks to some of these rediculous decisions  on discrimination  lost

As long as its not malicious / bullying then shouldn't be getting taken to tribunal
Who works till 69 ffs
All about being a victim with these  people , worked with loads of dodgy nicknames over the yrs , most lads laughed  & said " fuck off " ......&  called me worse ,  getting  dafter by the day  & the pc fuckers ticking boxes
Do they call you Gingerpig? You could sue them twice.
Weve a skinny old boy who cleans up, sweeps up etc.

We call him Belsen

 :alf:
 :alf: mick mcl
And you know it hurts my feelings
You still not been promoted off that broom!

Best one I've seen in last 24 hours - Foreskin as he disapears when things get hard  :basil:
