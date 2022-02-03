Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2022, 05:02:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Plumber, 69, is awarded £25,000 after bosses dubbed him Half-dead Dave  (Read 39 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 835


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:41:29 PM »
a cracking nickname if you ask me monkey - it goes on in every down-to-earth workplace.

It is changing by the day, not for the better, I would say.

Lok at us Boro fans and, I would guess the fly me lot we called mark burke 'sooty' although i think they forget that at times.

It wasn't said in a racist hateful manner for example

I think the old man has spotted a chance of a few quid here after getting paid off or he would have tried to cash in earlier if it bothered him that much.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10472695/Plumber-69-awarded-25-000-bosses-dubbed-Half-dead-Dave-firms-oldest-worker.ht
« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:51 PM by headset » Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:03 PM »
Sooty and Sweep life matters  BLM
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 615


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:36:51 PM »
World of work is a mess, thanks to some of these rediculous decisions  on discrimination  lost

As long as its not malicious / bullying then shouldn't be getting taken to tribunal
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 