Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 03, 2022, 05:02:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Roy Keane to Sunderland
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Roy Keane to Sunderland (Read 46 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 759
Roy Keane to Sunderland
«
on:
Today
at 01:48:48 PM »
Good appointment if it happens
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60243821
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 759
Re: Roy Keane to Sunderland
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:51:00 PM »
He has a few words on Boris too
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/65r8VeaBbBc
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 615
Re: Roy Keane to Sunderland
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:34:25 PM »
Guess it will be lively if nothing else, although he seems a bit less intense these days
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 759
Re: Roy Keane to Sunderland
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:35:52 PM »
I think he might be a good fit for the Mackems
And personally would like to see them doing well
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...