February 03, 2022, 05:02:30 PM
Author Topic: Roy Keane to Sunderland  (Read 46 times)
Winston
on: Today at 01:48:48 PM
Good appointment if it happens

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60243821
Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:00 PM
He has a few words on Boris too   :like:

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/65r8VeaBbBc
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:34:25 PM
Guess it will be lively if nothing else, although he seems a bit less intense these days
Winston
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:35:52 PM
I think he might be a good fit for the Mackems

And personally would like to see them doing well
