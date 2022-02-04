Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !  (Read 156 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 AM »
Such a famous old club on Teesside.

Lets help them out 



https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-dolan-1?utm_term=DGNx7Pqk5
Logged
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 AM »
Ill have a look later and see about giving a tenner  Warnock1
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:30:45 PM »
Good shout, very sad that they've lost their ground, been to a good few matches there over the years and plenty of do's in the club under the stand.  Hopefully they can get back to billog one day.
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:47:36 PM »
Sadly clubs always flounder when they leave their ground. Look at Durham City in the Northern League as well.

 lost
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 PM »
Again

All mackems anyway. Fuck em
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:04 AM »
Im a Town man, fuck em😂

Seriously though, real shame if they do go. Were always a top NL team in my time growing up in Billog in the 70s and 80s and always thought with the backing of ICI couldve stepped up to the lower leagues. Who owns Central Ave now?
Logged
