February 04, 2022, 03:24:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
Author
Topic: Billingham Synthonia on the brink ! (Read 156 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 823
Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM
Such a famous old club on Teesside.
Lets help them out
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-dolan-1?utm_term=DGNx7Pqk5
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 763
Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:45 AM
Ill have a look later and see about giving a tenner Warnock1
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 616
Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:45 PM
Good shout, very sad that they've lost their ground, been to a good few matches there over the years and plenty of do's in the club under the stand. Hopefully they can get back to billog one day.
Bernie
Posts: 7 456
Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:47:36 PM
Sadly clubs always flounder when they leave their ground. Look at Durham City in the Northern League as well.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 572
Fuck the pope
Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:51 PM
Again
All mackems anyway. Fuck em
Snoozy
Posts: 604
Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink !
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:09:04 AM
Im a Town man, fuck em😂
Seriously though, real shame if they do go. Were always a top NL team in my time growing up in Billog in the 70s and 80s and always thought with the backing of ICI couldve stepped up to the lower leagues. Who owns Central Ave now?
