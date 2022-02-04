Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 616





Posts: 3 616

Re: Billingham Synthonia on the brink ! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:30:45 PM » Good shout, very sad that they've lost their ground, been to a good few matches there over the years and plenty of do's in the club under the stand. Hopefully they can get back to billog one day.