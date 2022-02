Why have prices everywhere sky-rocketed? Watched basically poor people on the tv, all talking about sitting at home with coats on. As always, the poorest are already utterly skint, so where on earth do they get an extra £75 a month, or whatever, simply to stay warm?

We have more than enough coal, oil & gas to heat the nation at half the current costs.Unfortunately we are not allowed to exploit it....................because polar bears.Realistically, people are just going to have to wrap up warm, or spend more time out of the house. I foresee a rise in people spending all day in 'spoons with a refillable 99p cup of tea

This will probably change the mindsets of the alternative renewable energy brigade. No one wants to be cold.