Video shows a Range Rover narrowly missing a little girl when she was cycling





Why is a young lass like that riding a bike without a helmet?



In fact, if it was my young un back in the day I wouldn't have her out on roads like that at her age.



I would not even be comfortable as a driver seeing her driving in the middle of the road,



The lycra lot might disagree



The parent/s need a good telling off for that.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10470057/Campaigner-Video-car-nearly-hitting-girl-bike-PROVES-cyclists-middle-road.html#comments











