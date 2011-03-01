Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Video shows a Range Rover narrowly missing a little girl when she was cycling
New road rules or not - im with the drivers on this one.


Why is a young lass like that riding a bike without a helmet?

In fact, if it was my young un back in the day I wouldn't have her out on roads like that at her age.

I would not even be comfortable as a driver seeing her driving in the middle of the road,

The lycra lot might disagree

The parent/s need a good telling off for that.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10470057/Campaigner-Video-car-nearly-hitting-girl-bike-PROVES-cyclists-middle-road.html#comments





Newspaper sites are almost unusable, crashing and reloading
