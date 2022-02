headset

Offline



Posts: 4 826





Posts: 4 826 Vladimir Putin has stood firm over his stance on Ukraine « on: Today at 07:45:36 AM »





He needs to watch himself on this one Boris would be my non-professional war advice.





That said Biden sends in 3000 troops







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10469409/Invading-Ukraine-tragic-miscalculation-Boris-warns-Putin-against-military-strike.html#comme





We're not going home he claims.He needs to watch himself on this one Boris would be my non-professional war advice.That said Biden sends in 3000 troops Logged