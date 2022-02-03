Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2022, 01:42:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police  (Read 84 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 830


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:42:11 AM »
monkey

He is is right and bang on the button and another good article from him


That said We've had it for years up here with Cleveland police so it is nothing new to most of us.


Get AC12 and Ted Hastings on the job - and his 'bent coppers' quote monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17526011/no-trust-metropolitan-police-rod-liddle/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:14:17 AM »
Rod gets most things right. As usual it's about Identity and who's allowed to be victims.

If women, black people or LBGT+ folk lose confidence in the Police then action needs to be taken. Police cars need repainting, carnivals need attending, focusing need shifting and inclusion campaigns need starting.

Meanwhile real victims of real crimes on sink estates in sink towns all around the country have had no trust or faith in the police for decades... nobody cares

Why that is the case is the real issue.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 609


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:11 PM »
I generally agree with what he has to say, just common sense. 

On a separate note shows how OTR has gone down the pan, he used to be a fairly regular poster over there but has pretty much jacked now I think as they just give him dogs abuse  :wanker:
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 982


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:36 PM »
If you dont follow the socialist mantra over there you are labelled a tory cunt.

Just look at the state of that thread about Portugal's  new socialist rulers. One regular poster claimed a far left country is not for him and he is fucking hated now
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 