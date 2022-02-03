headset

Offline



Posts: 4 830





Posts: 4 830 ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police « on: Today at 06:42:11 AM »



He is is right and bang on the button and another good article from him





That said We've had it for years up here with Cleveland police so it is nothing new to most of us.





Get AC12 and Ted Hastings on the job - and his 'bent coppers' quote





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17526011/no-trust-metropolitan-police-rod-liddle/ He is is right and bang on the button and another good article from himThat said We've had it for years up here with Cleveland police so it is nothing new to most of us.Get AC12 and Ted Hastings on the job - and his 'bent coppers' quote Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 575





Posts: 575 Re: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:14:17 AM » Rod gets most things right. As usual it's about Identity and who's allowed to be victims.



If women, black people or LBGT+ folk lose confidence in the Police then action needs to be taken. Police cars need repainting, carnivals need attending, focusing need shifting and inclusion campaigns need starting.



Meanwhile real victims of real crimes on sink estates in sink towns all around the country have had no trust or faith in the police for decades... nobody cares



Why that is the case is the real issue. Logged