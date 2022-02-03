Welcome,
February 03, 2022, 01:42:42 PM
ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
Topic: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
headset
Posts: 4 830
ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
Today
at 06:42:11 AM »
He is is right and bang on the button and another good article from him
That said We've had it for years up here with Cleveland police so it is nothing new to most of us.
Get AC12 and Ted Hastings on the job - and his 'bent coppers' quote
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17526011/no-trust-metropolitan-police-rod-liddle/
Rutters
Posts: 575
Re: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
Today
at 10:14:17 AM »
Rod gets most things right. As usual it's about Identity and who's allowed to be victims.
If women, black people or LBGT+ folk lose confidence in the Police then action needs to be taken. Police cars need repainting, carnivals need attending, focusing need shifting and inclusion campaigns need starting.
Meanwhile real victims of real crimes on sink estates in sink towns all around the country have had no trust or faith in the police for decades... nobody cares
Why that is the case is the real issue.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 609
Re: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
Today
at 12:33:11 PM »
I generally agree with what he has to say, just common sense.
On a separate note shows how OTR has gone down the pan, he used to be a fairly regular poster over there but has pretty much jacked now I think as they just give him dogs abuse
kippers
Posts: 2 982
Re: ROD LIDDLE Black, white, gay, straight woman, man who would trust the Met Police
Today
at 12:52:36 PM »
If you dont follow the socialist mantra over there you are labelled a tory cunt.
Just look at the state of that thread about Portugal's new socialist rulers. One regular poster claimed a far left country is not for him and he is fucking hated now
