Re: BLACK THURSDAY Price rises on energy bills & interest rates hit millions TODAY « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:40:35 PM » A windfall tax on energy giants like shell who announced over $14 billion in profits seems a obvious suggestion. Labour have said this is something they would be in favour of as well as scrapping VAT from energy bills for a year.



Compare it to Sunak who is going to loan money for bills to be repaid back. Calling it a rebate.



This doesn’t even address the price cap OFGEM have just announced will likely rise again in October



In other words there’s no short term solution under this government and given how volatile gas and energy prices are Sunak will again need to do something again in winter. It makes you wonder if the public or profits are the priority?



I think Labours suggestion is better and they also talk about more green energy rather than relying on fossil fuels which the price has gone through the roof.



Gas and electricity is going to rise by 54% in April and the average household bill will be £693 more this year