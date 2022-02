headset

Offline



Posts: 4 830





Posts: 4 830 BLACK THURSDAY Price rises on energy bills & interest rates hit millions TODAY « on: Today at 06:33:23 AM »



Boris is in rocky water himself anyway.



What has Rishi Sunak got in store for us?



High rises won't wash with many - especially given he wrote off all that * furlough fraud * he needs to remember that.



I might have voted them in, but will soon kick them out again if things get too pricey.





no one and i mean no one puts headset in a corner



https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17526621/price-rises-cost-of-living-crisis-fuel-energy-uk/

Today is the day it all starts.Boris is in rocky water himself anyway.What has Rishi Sunak got in store for us?High rises won't wash with many - especially given he wrote off all that * furlough fraud * he needs to remember that.I might have voted them in, but will soon kick them out again if things get too pricey.no one and i mean no one puts headset in a corner Logged